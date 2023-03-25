HUSD (HUSD) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $15.70 million and $5,129.65 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

Buying and Selling HUSD

