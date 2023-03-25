Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,729. The firm has a market cap of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.48 and a 200-day moving average of $342.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

