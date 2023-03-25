Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $223.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,531. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

