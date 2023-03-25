Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 5,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 10,299,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,286. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.