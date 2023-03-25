Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $135.13 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $135.13 million and $8.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00036593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00056305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,506,731 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

