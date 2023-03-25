Hedron (HDRN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.71 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Hedron has a total market cap of $106.71 million and $1.37 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedron has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00330570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,154.58 or 0.25856871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

