Head to Head Review: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) vs. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle and Zeta Global are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oracle and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle 1 11 13 0 2.48 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

Oracle currently has a consensus target price of $95.18, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Oracle.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Oracle has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oracle and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle $42.44 billion 5.60 $6.72 billion $3.03 29.05 Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.60 -$279.24 million ($2.02) -5.07

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle 17.46% -262.40% 8.88% Zeta Global -47.25% -248.74% -63.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oracle beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies. The Hardware segment provides hardware products and hardware-related software products including Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, operating systems, virtualization, management and other hardware related software, and related hardware support. The Services segment offers consulting, advanced support, and education services. The company was founded by Lawrence Joseph Ellison, Robert Nimrod Miner, and Edward A. Oates on June 16, 1977, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

