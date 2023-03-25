Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Down 3.4%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 705 ($8.66) and last traded at GBX 705 ($8.66). Approximately 20,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 32,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($8.96).

Gresham House Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £269.80 million, a PE ratio of 3,204.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 757.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 755.23.

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

