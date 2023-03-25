Godsey & Gibb Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $636.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $603.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

