Gode Chain (GODE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $348,489.88 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00330856 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.29 or 0.25879232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.