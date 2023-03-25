GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $560.99 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. GateToken has a market cap of $560.99 million and $1.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00018762 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00200367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,628.22 or 1.00037639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.2604496 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,032,625.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

