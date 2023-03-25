Fusion Capital LLC Has $15.45 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.23. 922,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,829. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

