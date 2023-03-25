Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE):

3/22/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €38.00 ($40.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/15/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/14/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €41.00 ($44.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/9/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/9/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/8/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/8/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €36.50 ($39.25) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/13/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €37.00 ($39.78) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/8/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/30/2023 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of FPE stock traded up €0.60 ($0.65) on Friday, hitting €31.45 ($33.82). The stock had a trading volume of 37,556 shares. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($48.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.70 and its 200-day moving average is €27.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

