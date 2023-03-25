Frax Share Price Reaches $7.96 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00028942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $565.86 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,083,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

