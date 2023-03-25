Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

FOXF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

