Forge Global (FRGE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.12 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.15 million 30.31

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 113.19%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Volatility and Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

