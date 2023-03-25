Filecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $286.76 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and $286.76 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00020189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,631,431 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

