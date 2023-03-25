Evmos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $104.26 million and $1.82 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

