Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.27 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $102.27 million and approximately $293,666.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,589.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00334112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00588002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00455630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,376,967 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

