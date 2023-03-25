Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.68 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $386.38 million and approximately $21.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

