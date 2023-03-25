ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 8%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). 4,955,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,378,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £6.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

