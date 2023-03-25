EAC (EAC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $4.28 million and $3,967.25 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00334603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008833 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015812 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01299503 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,415.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.