dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. dForce USD has a market cap of $39.90 million and approximately $29,932.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00334298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,696,032 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99702848 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $6,931.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.