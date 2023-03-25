Decred (DCR) Tops One Day Volume of $3.17 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.20 or 0.00077602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $314.40 million and $3.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00152634 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,829,039 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

