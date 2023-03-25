Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $322.86 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Decred has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $322.86 million and $6.96 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $21.77 or 0.00078936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00153248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00042325 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,827,515 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.