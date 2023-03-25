DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $122.38 million and $1.40 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $3.81 or 0.00013897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,142,573 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.79984183 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,381,178.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

