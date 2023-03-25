Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,803. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.