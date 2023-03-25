Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. 92,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

