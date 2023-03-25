CV SHOTS Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $9.46 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00330856 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.29 or 0.25879232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010108 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00320933 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

