Cronos Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $11.45 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00061931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017991 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

