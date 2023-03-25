Critical Analysis: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyber Apps World and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.58%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

31.4% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57% AgileThought -11.41% -3.36% -1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyber Apps World and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -4.53 AgileThought $176.85 million 0.91 -$20.18 million ($0.45) -7.42

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyber Apps World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AgileThought beats Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

