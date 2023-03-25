Comparing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ono Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mateon Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A Ono Pharmaceutical $3.22 billion 3.34 $716.61 million $1.46 14.30

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Mateon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Ono Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Ono Pharmaceutical 22.43% 12.56% 11.18%

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Mateon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mateon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors. The company also provides GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; FORXIGA tablets for the treatment of diabetes; ONOACT injections for tachyarrhythmia; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; CORALAN for treatment of chronic heart failure; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONGENTYS tablets for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; STAYBLA tablets for overactive bladder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as RECALBON tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it is developing products for esophageal, urothelial carcinoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, ovarian, bladder, prostate, hepatocellular carcinoma, pancreatic, biliary tract, virus positive/negative solid carcinoma, gastric, esophageal, urothelial, hepatocellular, thyroid, colorectal, melanoma, acute myeloid leukemia, non-small cell lung cancer, primary central nervous system lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, polymyositis/dermatomyositis, tachyarrhythmia, pemphigus, generalized scleroderma, enthesopathy, diabetic polyneuropathy, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, narcolepsy, and thrombosis. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.