Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.54. 1,104,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Stories

