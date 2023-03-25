Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.01184773 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.01515209 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

