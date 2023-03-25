Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.0622

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $180,438.03 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.74 or 0.25904916 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 514,268,805 coins and its circulating supply is 311,318,497 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

