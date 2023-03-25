China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 10,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Further Reading

