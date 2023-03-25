Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LULU traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.45. 1,508,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,664. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.81.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
