Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 922,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

