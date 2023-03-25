Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,371,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,307,076. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

