Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,217,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

