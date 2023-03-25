Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. 6,217,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

