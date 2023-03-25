CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Down 1.0 %
CX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,217,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,958. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.71.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
