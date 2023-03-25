Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

