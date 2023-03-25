Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading Up 1.5%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €33.94 ($36.49) and last traded at €33.76 ($36.30). Approximately 41,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.26 ($35.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on COK shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

