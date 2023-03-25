Calton & Associates Inc. Has $855,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

