Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $636.17. 1,722,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.50 and a 200 day moving average of $540.63. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $265.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

