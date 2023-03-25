Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.86 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003464 BTC on popular exchanges. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $76.86 million and $687,358.66 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00331012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.06 or 0.25891497 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.