Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

