Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NYSE BA opened at $197.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.45. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

