Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

